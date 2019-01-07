Mary Ann Robinson, passed away Jan. 4, 2019 with family by her side. She was a long time resident of SaddleBrooke and an avid Bridge and tennis player.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Robinson in 2009.
She leaves behind her daughters, Sherry and Susan and son-in-law Francisco.
Mary Ann also leaves her grandchildren, Michael, Cassie and Cody and great granddaughters, Lily and Ariah.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at Vistoso Memorial Chapel 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ 85755, 520-544-2285. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a dementia foundation.