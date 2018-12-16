One night as I was resting my eyes waiting for Jay Leno to come on TV, I heard a tap, tap, tap on the sliding glass door. As I went outside, I saw a familiar shape in the shadows. It was “Old Silver,” the coyote that used to hang out on the Catalina golf course.
Here is what was said…
Jim: It’s nice to see you. I haven’t seen you in a while!
Old Silver: Well, as you know, I wasn’t doing well when you saw me last, and now I am a spirit.
Jim: (startled) Wow, I didn’t know that you could speak.
Old Silver: Of course I can speak to you. You have always been a friend to us coyotes and all wildlife. As spirit animals, we can speak to any human that we want to. The native people of this land knew this and that is why they have so many stories about the animals that they tell to the children around the campfires.
Jim: I have heard some of those stories.
Old Silver: Please tell me one of those that you heard.
Jim: One that I always thought was funny, was about the coyote that spotted a rabbit up on a steep hill.
Old Silver: Go ahead, I love rabbits.
Jim: A young coyote spotted a rabbit near the top of a steep hill. The coyote decided to run up the hill and catch the rabbit for a meal. When he got near the top, the rabbit rolled a rock down the hill. As it tumbled down, the coyote thought that it was the rabbit and chased it to the bottom of the hill. When it came to rest, the coyote discovered that it had been tricked. Seeing the rabbit laughing at him from the top of the hill, the coyote charged up the hill again. The rabbit rolled another rock down the hill. It tumbled and bounced and looked very much like the prey that the coyote was after, so it chased this rock down the hill. When he caught up with the rock as it rolled to a stop he said, “Oh, they are nothing but rock rabbits. I am not going to chase rock rabbits.”
Old Silver: That was a very foolish coyote. Young coyotes learn to hunt from their parents. Often the parents will capture a wood rat and let the pups play with it. This way the pups learn how their prey moves. As the young grow, they will accompany their parents on hunts. Once they are older, siblings will often hunt together until they find mates of their own. This way, they will perfect their hunting skills and be more successful on their hunts.
Jim: Yes, I have seen this many times. I saw three young coyotes hunting together on the golf course this summer. I believe they where the pups that were living in a den on the Tucson course last spring.
Old Silver: (proudly) Those were some of my grandchildren.
Jim: Did you have many offspring?
Old Silver: My mate and I were together for several years; each year in the spring, she would have two to six pups. Sadly, they did not all survive. There are many hazards in the area. Many young coyotes are killed crossing the highways while they are seeking a home range.
When the pups are weaned, we feed them what we can catch for them. One year all the pups died because we had fed them a pack rat that had eaten some poisoned bait.
Jim: That is sad. I have been trying to explain to the residents about the danger of using “Bait Traps” and how they have killed so many of our wildlife neighbors. Just imagine: An owl that dies from secondary poisoning might have lived another 10 to 20 years and eaten a packrat every day for that time, now that’s what I call “pest control.”
Old Silver: Not to mention the coyotes, bobcats, fox and hawks that die from secondary poisoning each year.
Jim: Yes. If you have a problem with mice and rats, you can trap them in ways that do not involve poisons and won’t harm other wildlife.
Old Silver: Do you know the story about how the coyote helped the humans?
Jim: No, I would like to hear that one.
Old Silver: Once upon a time, there was no fire, except the fire keepers. The fire keepers were the only ones who had fire. The fire keepers would never let anybody have their fire. The winters were very cold, and the humans suffered greatly because they had no fur. Coyote had a meeting with the other animals and said “If we steal fire from the fire keepers and give it to the humans, they will be warm and happy and will be our friends.”
So Coyote and Squirrel snuck up where they saw a fire keeper guarding the fire. Then squirrel went in a bush and made some noise. The fire keeper heard this and went to investigate.
When the coast was clear, coyote grabbed a stick of fire, turned around and ran. When the fire keeper saw that coyote had some fire, it started to chase him. The fire keeper almost caught the coyote. It was so close that the heat from its hand burnt the tip of coyote's tail and turned it white. Coyote quickly passed the fire to squirrel.
Squirrel caught the fire up in her tail. The heat from the fire was hot and burnt squirrel's tail too, which made it curl up. Squirrel couldn't stand the heat, so she passed it to wood.
The wood got it and kept it and gave it to the humans.
The fire keeper knew it couldn't get any fire from the wood, so it gave up and walked home.
Jim: So that story tells why the tip of the coyote’s tail is white, the squirrel's tail is always curled up and why you can rub two dry sticks together to get fire.
I like that story.
Old Silver: The sad part is that not all humans are our friends.
Jim: I know - humans are strange that way; they are not always friends with each other.
Old Silver: Well, it will be light soon; we “Spirit” animals will disappear in the light. I must go. But, any night that you wish, you can visit with us. Goodnight for now.
Jim: Thanks for your visit. We will meet again.
Slowly I opened my eyes. Realizing that I had missed the “Tonight Show,” I got up and went to bed.