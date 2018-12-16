“I may be amiss. I have never observed a dead specimen closely, which is not a bad thing of course, but it is hard to evaluate the color of feathers from a great distance (which is why Audubon shot the birds he wished to paint).” - Elizabeth Winpenny Lawson writing as a naturalist
Jean-Jacques Audubon was born in Les Cayes in the French colony of Saint-Domingue (now Haiti) on his father's sugar plantation. He was the natural son of Lieutenant Jean Audubon, a French naval officer and his mistress Jeanne Rabine, a 27-year-old chambermaid. They named the boy Jean Rabin. His mother died when the boy was a few months old.
Audubon and his wife Anne Moynet Audubon, whom he had married years before, raised the children in France. In 1794 they renamed the boy Jean-Jacques Fougère Audubon. When Audubon, at age 18, he boarded ship for immigration to the United States in 1803, he changed his name to an Anglicized form - John James Audubon.
From his earliest days, Audubon had an affinity for birds. "I felt an intimacy with them...bordering on frenzy [that] must accompany my steps through life."
After several tries in business, all of which had limited success he went to Cincinnati to work as a naturalist and taxidermist at a museum. Audubon then traveled south on the Mississippi with his gun and paint-box. He had committed himself to find and paint all the birds of North America for eventual publication. Audubon called his future work Birds of America. He attempted to paint one page each day.
What a lot of people do not realize is that Audubon was a hunter and that he hired hunters to gather specimens for him. I have had people get very angry and upset with me when I mention this.
Of course he had to. How else could he get close enough to capture the fine detail expressed in his work? I for one forgive him as he did not have the advantage of a digital camera (5 pictures/sec), macro and zoom lenses. Even his portrait that now hangs in the Whitehouse shows him in his wolf skin coat and with his shotgun.
He would take the specimens he shot or had brought to him and prop them up with wires in poses that he had seen in the wild. Limited by the time he had to work with them (no refrigeration) it is no wonder that he was trying to finish a drawing a day.
Audubon’s wife, Lucy became the steady breadwinner for the couple and their two young sons. Trained as a teacher, she conducted classes for children out of their home.
Audubon returned to Philadelphia in 1824 to seek a publisher for his bird drawings. Audubon was rebuffed for publication. He was considered a country bumpkin by some of the city's leading scientists at the Academy of Natural Sciences.
With his wife's support, at age 41, Audubon took his growing collection of work to England. He reached England in the autumn of 1826, taking a portfolio of more than 300 drawings. With letters of introduction to prominent Englishmen, Audubon gained their quick attention.
The British could not get enough of his images of backwoods America and its natural attractions. He met with great acceptance as he toured around England and Scotland, and was lionized as "the American woodsman." He raised enough money to begin publishing his Birds of America. This monumental work consists of 435 hand-colored, life-size prints of 497 bird species, made from engraved copper plates of various sizes depending on the size of the image. They were printed on sheets measuring about 39 by 26 inches.