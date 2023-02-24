The Institute for Judaic Services and Studies (IJSS) welcomes ALL SaddleBrooke residents to a class led by Rabbi Sanford Seltzer. “When Jews Were Christians and Christians Were Jews — the Unique Legacy of Passover and Easter,” is the exciting title of this class of interest to Jews and non-Jews as well.
The class will take place Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Ballroom East at the HOA-2 Clubhouse. To help defray the costs of this event, IJSS will gladly accept cash donations at the door.
We hope to see you there!