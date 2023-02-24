The Institute for Judaic Services and Studies (IJSS) welcomes ALL SaddleBrooke residents to a class led by Rabbi Sanford Seltzer. “When Jews Were Christians and Christians Were Jews — the Unique Legacy of Passover and Easter,” is the exciting title of this class of interest to Jews and non-Jews as well.

The class will take place Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Ballroom East at the HOA-2 Clubhouse. To help defray the costs of this event, IJSS will gladly accept cash donations at the door.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We hope to see you there!