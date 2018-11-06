Once again it’s that time of year when we have large get-togethers: Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Graduation, summer visitors, Unit parties or “just because.” My niece sent me this recipe and it is good for doubling the recipe for an even larger for hungrier crowds. If you don’t have a crockpot, use a rather large pot and cook on simmer for about 4 hours. Check and stir often. In a crockpot you don’t need to disturb at all.
Killer Crockpot Chili
Ingredients:
1/2 lb. ground turkey
1/2 lb. lean ground beef
1/4 onion, chopped
1 28 oz. can diced or crushed tomatoes (diced makes a chunky chili)
1 14 oz. can of chili beans in sauce (use 2 cans, if desired)
2 tablespoons of chili powder
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
1 teaspoon of onion powder
Preferred hot sauce of choice for a little kick (e.g. Tabasco)
Instructions:
Combine ground turkey and lean ground beef together and brown in a skillet.
In a crockpot combine tomatoes, onion, and chili beans. Stir.
Add chili powder, garlic powder and onion powder. Stir.
Add cooked meat and stir.
Add desired amount of hot sauce for a little kick. Stir.
Cook on low for 6 hours.
Serve with shredded cheese of choice and sour cream. If you like, chopped chives or green onion tops make a nice appearance.
Enjoy!