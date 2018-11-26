Holiday time usually means tables full of great food and lively conversation. At the end of the meal, even though you may be feeling very full, a nice light dessert always hits the spot. Today I present my friend Maria’s recipe for just such a glorious finish to a good meal. I know you will enjoy it and make it over and over again.
Lemon Mousse
You will need:
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
4 large eggs
Grated rind of 2 lemons
3/4 cup lemon juice (about 5 lemons, if juicy)
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup whipping cream
Method:
- Dissolve gelatin in 1/4 cup warm water.
- Separate eggs. Yolks can go into a small saucepan and the whites into a clean bowl.
- In the saucepan mix egg yolks with lemon rind, lemon juice and 1/2 cup of sugar. Cook gently until syrupy (coats a wooden spoon). Do not boil!
- Remove from heat, add dissolved gelatin and stir to mix; let sit and cool.
- In the clean bowl, beat whites with remaining sugar until soft peaks form. In another bowl, beat whipping cream till soft peaks. Gently fold cool lemon, yolks, and gelatin mixture into beaten whites. Then fold in the whipped cream.
- Pour into a decorative glass dish and chill for a few hours, until set. Best made and chilled the same day. (If you have room in the ‘frig, you could use individual parfait glasses.)
- You may like to decorate the top with extra cream, whipped, and sweetened to taste with a drop or two of vanilla or rum extract.
Serves 6-8. Enjoy!