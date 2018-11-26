Before we know it, winter will be here – I promise. Most of the winter visitors will have returned and we will resume our friendships with some lovely people. It will be time to have coffee and something sweet while we enjoy our conversations with neighbors and friends and catch up on all that wonderful summer weather and any adventures we have had.
The following recipe was a Pillsbury Bake-Off entry in 1998 and as we warm up our ovens again, inside the house that is, I think you will find this a delectable and easy to prepare offering. It will become one of your favorites as it has become one of mine.
Lemon-Pecan Sunburst Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
Coffee Cake
1 (1lb. 1.3 oz.) can Pillsbury Grands! Refrigerated Flaky Biscuits
1/4 cup finely chopped pecans (if you really like pecans, use 1/2 cup)
1/4 cup sugar
2 tsp. grated lemon peel
2 Tbs. butter or margarine, melted
Glaze
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 1/2 oz. cream cheese (from 3 oz. pkg.), softened
2 1/2 to 3 tsp. lemon juice
Preparation:
-Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8 or 9-inch round cake pan. Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Place 1 biscuit in center of greased pan. Cut remaining biscuits in half, forming 14 half rounds. Arrange pieces around center biscuit in sunburst pattern with cut sides facing in the same direction.
-In a small bowl, combine pecans, sugar and lemon peel; mix well. Brush butter over top of biscuits; sprinkle with pecan mixture.
-Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or so, until golden brown. Only you know your oven, so be careful not to burn. I would check after 15 minutes.
-Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine all the glaze ingredients, adding enough lemon juice for desired drizzling consistency; blend until smooth. Drizzle over warm coffee cake. Cool 10 minutes. Serve warm.
Note: If you have shelled pecan halves, they look nice arranged on top of the glaze.
Makes 8 servings – but less if everyone takes seconds!