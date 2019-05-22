Re:
Jerry, just read your article in Saddlebag Notes and it was one of the best bit of reading I've seen in a long time. Sounds like it could have been very personal. Those we're very disgraceful times that many brave young people had to experience and still live with for serving our country. I was lucky, but I lost 14 of my OCS classmates during the conflict.
Thanks for taking the time to remind people that they need to remember and honor all those that have never come back home from all the conflicts for which they have paid the ultimate price.