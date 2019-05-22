Re:
Your words touched me and stirred some precious memories.
My husband, brother, and I have talked about that time of night where the world is quiet and the memories can sneak through the cracks of the sub-conscious. The fear. The pain. The heart-pounding adrenaline. It’s too bad we can’t unsee things or unfeel things. Experiences change us. And it’s frustrating that no one else can see those changes, except someone else who was there.
Today, I will celebrate that you are here, that you made it this far, that you write, that you help others heal through writing. I will celebrate that you are my everyday hero.
Thank you for making a difference in my life.