Challenges make us strong and happy. As a psychologist, I’m routinely asked, “Why are we divided? Can’t people get along?” Typically the answer to my consulting and coaching clients is to find common ground, and here in SaddleBrooke we have a lot of it—plus great views—to unite us. Let’s be allies.

Let’s accept the challenge of keeping the SaddleBrooke community attractive and desirable. Board members and residents alike, let’s keep our SaddleBrooke facilities, finances, and friendships strong, thereby maintaining and enhancing our home values and lifestyle.

We moved to SaddleBrooke, not HOA-1 or HOA-2. On behalf of all of us, we ask the members of both SaddleBrooke homeowners associations to please routinely meet, collaborate, and plan our future. Eliminate the “I had no idea when I moved here!” complaints. Let’s get aligned, involved, and do wonders.

All our amenities financial backing from everyone. Because pickleball, for example, is extremely popular and a draw for future buyers, HOA-1 please actively support pickleball by donating to its new courts . Even though the courts are technically on HOA-2 land, HOA-1 residents regularly use the courts, and HOA-1 markets itself by listing pickleball as an amenity. Help out, SaddleBrooke One.

HOA-2 do the same. Whether you golf or not (most don’t) or have a dog or not, we can appreciate the beauty of the courses and the joy of companionship. Give permission for dogs (after hours) to be in golf carts and on walking paths as they are in HOA-1. Dogs not only market products on TV, they make communities desirable and their residents healthy. We shouldn’t have to drive to the other HOA to walk or ride with our pups in a cart. And, we shouldn’t have to see poop lying around. Pick up and be a good neighbor.

Let’s simplify and conserve resources. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when we’re heading in the same direction. How about sending a single weekly message to all SaddleBrooke residents about a common list of activities? Make it seamlessly easy to use all the gyms, pools, meeting rooms, and restaurants within SaddleBrooke. Help us get to know each other. Benefit the entire community by purchasing, marketing, landscaping, and keeping us safe under a SaddleBrooke umbrella.

Together take the SaddleBrooke challenge!