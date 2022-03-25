It has come to our attention that some residents have posted political statements on the outside of their mailboxes.
The below information was found online, at USPS.com.
Can I affix a flyer or poster to a United States Postal Service® Collection Box?
United States Postal Service Collection boxes are the property of the Postal Service. You are not allowed to affix anything to them, including flyers, signs about missing items or animals, and advertisements.
Assuming a USPS-compliant mailbox is installed and ready for use, it's considered federal property. In other words, the homeowner doesn't legally own his or her mailbox; it's the property of the U.S. government. (Check out mailboxesandsigns.com/products/curbside-mailboxes/).