Let’s make SaddleBrooke more dog friendly. There are probably more dog owners than golfers, pickleball players, gym rats and tennis players in SaddleBrooke.

Want to maintain home values and attract buyers and renters? A dog-friendly neighborhood is a marketers’ dream, especially for an “active adult community.” Currently, three out of five Americans and 66 percent of United States households own dogs, and those numbers are predicted to keep on rising.

Dogs + exercise + nature are simply good for our physical, social and mental health. Not only exercise partners, dogs are “family” and social magnets, drawing people together and fostering a sense of community.

Let dog owners and their furry friends enjoy our golf paths, especially because not all streets have sidewalks. The paths are a lovely, safe place to stretch one’s legs—away from traffic and hot pavement.

One third of SaddleBrooke residents play golf. One hundred percent of us pay for the golf courses. Approximately 29 percentof our HOA-2 dues are spent on its golf operation according to the June HOA2 board meeting report. We all need to be able to use them.

Dogs are allowed on HOA-1 courses, and residents and pets love it. Residents there can enjoy fabulous Arizona sunsets walking or riding with a canine buddy on HOA-1 golf cart paths, something especially wonderful for non-golfers who have never even seen all the beautiful fairways.

HOA-1’s policy of allowing dogs is very popular and successful, so homeowners are asking the HOA-2 Board to adopt the same policy for its courses. Because it would be helpful to have equity/consistency across SaddleBrooke and prevent complaints like, “What on earth is wrong with having our dogs in a cart on a path?!” and “I never realized I couldn’t walk my dog on HOA2’s courses. I wish I’d done more research before moving here,” the HOA-2 Board is rethinking its rules and regulations. Residents are invited to send their comments to the Rules and Regulations Committee before Saturday, August 12. Please do.

What about dog poop? We want to protect our resources (we’re investing a lot in those courses) and make everyone happier to have dogs around. Pick up dog waste. Parks and hotels wisely put out dog stations to encourage clean up and in case someone forgets a bag. No one wants poop on paths or bags left on curbs.

Pitch in. Americans learned to stop leaving cigarette butts and litter on our streets. Expect us to be responsible. Let’s prove that we are mature enough adults and good enough citizens to walk and ride on the paths that we own.