People resist a change when they prefer the status quo, doubt success or lack information about rewards versus risks.

Over a thousand SaddleBrookers signed paper and online petitions asking HOA-2 to change its dog policy and adopt the one HOA-1 has had for decades. HOA-1 allows dogs in carts and walking on a leash after hours on golf PATHS ONLY. In contrast, HOA-2 imposes a $500 fine for dogs whether walking or riding.

HOA-1’s friendly, successful, simple policy is popular with residents and realtors, because it builds community and provides a safe, beautiful exercise spot. Having the same policy throughout SaddleBrooke simplifies life.

With the right to use the courses we fund, of course, comes the obligation to pick up poop. Residents can drive here despite some speeders, so the many dog owners ask to use golf paths despite an occasional rule breaker. We’ll thank you and conscientiously scoop.