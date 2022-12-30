The recent election season has been contentious. I think we can all agree. Many are disappointed or angry with the candidates and/or the election results. However, we live in SaddleBrooke together and we are neighbors. We won’t always agree, but we can decide to behave with kindness and civility. Why am I saying all of this? Because, this election season, in November 2022, my husband and I have been the target of some unpleasant and decidedly uncivil behavior.

First, when our campaign signs were put up on our property, about two weeks after their installation, they were ripped out of the ground and left in the dirt. We put them back up. Shortly thereafter, I received a letter (posted and properly mailed) in my mailbox telling me I was ignorant, stupid and an “idiot” among other unfriendly terms, because of the candidates I was supporting. I also had a political sign in the back of my golf cart. Just before the election it was stolen out of my cart when I was parked at one of the HOA-1 facilities. And then finally, the day after the election, one of our signs was again out of the ground, mangled and left face down in the gravel.

Does any of this sound civil and kind to you? We respect each and every person’s right to support and vote for the candidates of their choice. I may not like who friends and neighbors choose, but I would never act in such a disrespectful manner towards them or their views. My husband and I are now considering security cameras, something we never thought we would need for this type of reason, here in our community. We will most likely never know who did any of these things. My ask is that everyone who reads this consider their behavior during election time, and if any of this applies to you, please stop it. It isn’t civil, it isn’t kind and we will not be a better place to live because of such actions.