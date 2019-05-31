SaddleBrooke has a brand-new public forum for opinions, discussions, and observations. For the first time SaddleBrooke residents can submit Letters to the Editor potentially for publication monthly in Saddlebag Notes, and for immediate review at the web site: Saddlebagnotes.com. All within reason, of course, and subject to the editor’s review.
In other words, you must be reasonable, factual, fair, and just with your words, and not sling them as arrows. Stay away from the personal, contentious, or embarrassing discourse. Profanity, libelous statements, personal attacks against individuals or specific organizations will not be published.
In the past all publications were censored by the developer. Even so-called independent periodicals were fundamentally edited by agents of Robson. Home owners were even told they could not purchase full page advertising if their message was opposed by the Robson appointed board of directors controlling the HOA.
So, add your 2 cents worth of peer commentary today.