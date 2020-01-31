SaddleBag Notes does not publish letters to the editor, or similar opinion pieces, out of respect for the diversity of thought in our community, as stated at the bottom of page two. That's fair enough, and probably a good idea.
Nevertheless, a message headlined Letters to the Editor appeared on page S47 of January's edition, with the author suggesting residents should refrain from wearing hats, t-shirts and other clothing of a political nature while dining at our restaurants.
The writer added that those who wear such clothing tend to speak in loud voices. She noted while we're entitled to freedom of speech, "not everyone agrees with your point of view." Really? In SaddleBrooke? She must be kidding. Or, maybe not.
Instead of discussing and debating issues that are important to all Americans, some people attempt to intimidate those with opposing viewpoints. Now, they are telling us what not to wear. Incredible. Fasten your seat belts, 2020 may be a bumpy ride.