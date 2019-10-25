After reviewing a long-standing policy prohibiting Letters to the Editor, the Saddlebag Notes staff has decided to create a space for resident commentary both in print and on the website. Due to space constraints, only a few letters will appear in print and all others that meet the guideline requirements will appear on the website. As has been our policy in the past, we will not accept opinion-based news articles or editorials for either the print edition or website.
The Letters section in Saddlebag Notes is for residents of SaddleBrooke only. It is designed to provide a forum for SaddleBrooke to discuss HOA activities, politics, sports, clubs, monthly writers’ columns, activities and issues within the SaddleBrooke community. Publication of letters will be determined by the editor based on content and/or timeliness and may be edited. Consequently, not all letters will be published. Only SaddleBrooke resident’s will be considered. Letters containing information that cannot be easily verified, libelous statements or name calling will be rejected.
Submissions may be edited for clarity or length. All submissions become the property of the Saddlebag Notes and its partners. Only original material sent exclusively to the Saddlebag Notes and its partners will be considered for publishing. Letters to the Editor should be no more than 150 words. Do not include photos or graphics.
To submit your letters to the Saddlebag Notes, you may use the existing submission form on our website currently used for articles and photos. You may also submit letters by email to saddlebagarticle@tucson.com. You must include your full name and address. Only your name will be published.
For those who wish to submit Letters to the Editor for publication in the Arizona Daily Star, go to Tucson.com/opinion.