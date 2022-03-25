Sir,
I will gladly pay $10 per gallon of gas if you will stop importing Russian oil and gas.
We can shop by car every other week instead of twice a week. We can use one car instead of two. A nation is being invaded and the aggression is caused by President Putin. All NATO nations should band together and do the same. What is happening to Ukraine could be the start of World War Three, and Putin and any other would-be-world conquer needs to be shown that good does win over evil, that light does win over darkness.
With all due respect,
John Stuart Watkins