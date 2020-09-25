Never did I expect to see this obstruction of free speech occur in SaddleBrooke. Shockingly, it happened to a neighbor, a Vietnam Veteran, and I am appalled. Did it matter to me that this political sign was for a particular candidate? No. I am appalled that it happened at all.
A SaddleBrooke resident placed a political sign in his front yard. Several times, the sign has been torn down, damaged, or removed. He would replace it the next day. Recently, his sign was spray painted and his U.S. flags were damaged. The owner painted over the sign which had been damaged by graffiti, and placed another flag on top.
When I heard about the incidents, I walked over, donated two U.S. flags as replacements and told him I was sad that it had happened. I am saddened because someone in America would deliberately destroy a U.S. flag, attempt to hinder this person’s free speech, and believed that the person doing the damage was in the moral or ethical right. The person doing the damage is not; that person is in the moral and ethical wrong. The owner then said the thing that upset him the most was the destroying of the flag. He fought in Vietnam to defend the U.S. flag and the First Amendment, part of which is the right to freedom of speech.
We shook hands and I took a picture of his damaged sign. Who could have done this, who could have reasoned and excused this despicable act, and thought attacking someone’s right to freedom of expression was the right, moral, or ethical action to take? How dare this person cowardly attack, deface and abridge this person’s right to free expression.
Let us vote, and accept the results of the legal election, and all do the best that we can to improve our nation to make it better, without resorting to acts of craven vandalism.
We are all Americans.