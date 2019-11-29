You, like me, have probably already received your notification from Trico Electric CoOp last week, informing us all of the electric meter changeout that is planned for the coming months. Trico would have us all change over to smart meters that transmit our user info by wireless radio frequency means, which would expose us and our entire neighborhood to spiked transmissions of microwave radiation 24/7, rather than continue maintaining our current non-wireless meters. These meters are infinitely more biologically safe since they do not interfere with our own inherent electrical systems that operate every cell in our bodies.
You can see some of the 1,800 recent research studies www.bioinitiative.org detailing the various health risks linked to wireless technology in general, with many studies specifically implicating smart meters, cellphones, and WiFi, (all microwave transmissions). These studies show causal links with smart meters and all the major diseases of concern, including Cancer, Alzeiheimers, Parkinsons, DNA damage, and many more.
Many of these studies were referenced in the World Health Organizations’ 2011 decision to classify radio frequency electromagnetic fields (EMF radiation) as a Group 2B Carcinogen here: https://www.iarc.fr/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/pr208_E.pdf.
If that sounds overwhelming, a simpler starting point is to watch the multi-award-winning documentary (free online) at: https://takebackyourpower.net.
I'm an electrical engineer who has worked my entire life making electromagnetic fields safer for people, and I continue to work in my retirement helping people learn how to use their wireless technology more safely. I moved to Saddlebrooke specifically because it did not have smart meters, and I can demonstrate how biologically safe the electric meters we have now are by showing zero emissions from them (see photo).
Please let's all call for an immediate halt to the Trico CoOp smart meter deployment, and instead let's use the much biologically-safer meters (also perfectly functional and still current technology-wise) that we have now. Biological safety information must be taken into account in a truly consumer-cooperative decision-making process.
After you have watched the documentary please let Trico hear your thoughts on this important issue and put a halt to the imminent wireless meter rollout planned for Saddlebrooke.
Email: CEO and General Manager, Vin Nitido, at vnitido@trico.coop Board President, Nick Buckelew, at nbuckelew@trico.coop Head of Metering, Scott McWilliams, at smcwilliams@trico.coop