A shout out to the HOA-1 General Manager and Board President for changing out the faucets in the men's restroom off the posting room. I can't count the numerous times I have gone in there to find faucets still dripping or even running. The new automatic shut off faucets have solved the issue. You may never recoup the cost of changing them but the amount of water saved will be appreciated in these times of water conservation. Perhaps a committee of both HOA'S could be formed to look into other areas of water conservation.

Thank You!