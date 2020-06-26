The Patrol Mission Statement:
Patrol will serve SaddleBrooke HOA-1 by securing the assets of the Association and safeguard its residents, guests, and facilities as reasonably as possibly in a courteous and professional manner.
Big Horn Fire
This event was front and center on everyone’s mind for the past two weeks. An unfortunate lightning strike caused the fire and due to its’ location on the side of the mountain, made access to it difficult, for the fire fighters to attack the blaze in its early stages. Rumors were flying rampant as to be expected of this type of incident, the best source of information is provided here, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6741/.
Also, there is a link to the Pinal County Emergency Response Plan that will allow you to be notified by email, phone or text should it become necessary to evacuate the Saddlebrooke Community. For this information, visit https://member.everbridge.net/892807736724089/login.
I would urge each resident of Saddlebrooke to check out these valuable tools. Let us all hope we never need to use them again.
Incidents of Note
Tuesday, Report of damage to side gate by homeowner. No evidence to attempt to enter
May 5 premises.
Friday, Report of damage to mailboxes by automobile. Driver identified and contacted by the
May 15 homeowner for repair.
Tuesday, Report of rollover vehicle at Saddlebrooke Blvd. and Ridgeview intersections. Medical
June 2 issue with driver. No other vehicles, no passengers. Driver transported.
Saturday, Fiddlers Pond resident in golf cart off of the path unable to stop before entering the
June 6 pond. No injuries, golf cart removed from pond.