He was born in Newark N.J. on January 17, 1927 and passed away at age 92 on Monday, November 18, 2019. Mickey enlisted in to the Navy at age 17 in 1944, and was discharged nine months later after having two LST ships sunk out from under him. He was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a master of all trades but settled on being a firefighter in Newark N.J. in 1957. He retired after 20 years of service. Mickey and Pauline moved to Saddlebrooke in 1988. Mickey is survived by his wife Pauline, daughter Marlene and son Michael. There will be no funeral services for Mickey in Arizona.