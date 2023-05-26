Culinary options multiply when individuals and families are open to trying different foods and recipes. There are many protein sources individuals can consider, and pork ranks highly among them. Pork is consumed worldwide and, when enjoyed in moderation, can be part of a healthy diet.

According to WebMD, ground, cooked pork comes in at roughly 297 calories for a 3.4-ounce serving. One such serving of pork offers 25.7 grams of protein and is richer in thiamine than other red meats like beef and lamb. Thiamine is a B vitamin that is vital to a range of bodily needs. Selenium found in pork is essential for thyroid function.

Pork is considered a ‘red’ meat. Don’t let pork’s lighter coloring fool you into thinking it is closer to poultry products. Despite that classification, today’s pork has about 16 percent less fat, and 27 percent less saturated fat compared to the pork of 30-years-ago, according to the National Pork Board. In addition, thanks to changes in feeding practices and quality control, pig-borne trichinosis, which was once behind the well-done cooking recommendations regarding pork, has dropped to relatively nil. That means diners may be able to enjoy pork at slightly pinker temperatures than once believed. However, an internal temperature of at least 145 F for whole pork and 160 F for ground pork is recommended, according to Healthline.

Pork is quite versatile, as evidenced by its availability in many different forms. It’s amazing to think that breakfast bacon and pulled pork enjoyed at dinner is from the same animal. Pork also shines in lunch meats and specialty cured products like salami and prosciutto. In fact, a typical charcuterie board features a variety of pork products.

With that in mind, when curating food options for your own charcuterie platter, consider these ideal pork and cheese pairings that will delight guests, courtesy of the National Pork Board.

Prosciutto with parmesan

Aged country ham with sharp cheddar

Salami with gouda

Pepperoni with aged goat’s milk

Guanciale with asiago

Mortadella with Swiss

Pork rinds with queso fresco

Chopped bacon in cream cheese or Neufchâtel

Neufchâtel also can make a tasty spread for charcuterie crackers or crostini.

Pork is a versatile meat with plenty of flavor and nutrition. It can be worked into weekly meal plans in many different ways.