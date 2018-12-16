One night last May, my naturalist friends and I, were cruising a back road near SaddleBrooke looking for “critters” when suddenly a young mountain lion crossed the road and trotted along in front of our headlights. What an opportunity! We were all grabbing our cameras trying to get a picture. We could hear the lion calling out as it went down the road. After a minute or so it left the road and disappeared into the brush. Jumping out with cameras and flashlights in hand we followed along and spotted the youngster join its sibling and mother who were waiting on a hill. Wandering the desert at night certainly has its rewards.