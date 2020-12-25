Being a caregiver can be challenging and stressful. But caregivers also describe their role as very meaningful. Here are a few of the many rewards that you may experience when caring for a loved one.

  • You may gain new skills: You may learn to be more organized and to plan ahead
  • You may learn to speak your concerns and needs more clearly
  • You may discover strength and skills you did not know you had

You may also develop new and lasting friendships:

  • You accomplish more and feel less alone when you connect with others who face the same challenges.
  • Caregivers benefit by sharing their concerns, information and solutions with others.
  • Caregiving’ is an opportunity to say, "Thank you. You are valuable to me, I love you, I care about you, I will be here for you."

You can learn about taking care of yourself too: Breathe, drink lots of water, nourish your body, sleep, move your body, laugh, write in a journal, mediate and/or visualize, give yourself some credit.

Please feel free to reach out for help or just to talk. Reach Esta Goldstein by phone at (520) 825-1181 or email jsda38@icloud.,com, or reach Marilyn Sellers by phone at (520) 818-0965 or by email at wwsellers@wbhsi.net.