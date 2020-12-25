Where did the time go? What a year indeed. We experienced many trials and trauma’s this year. Who could forget the Big Horn Fire, or the current Pandemic we are experiencing? We thank all of you who have allowed us to serve you. Your Patrol works for you. We are always here to assist you in any way we can and to serve the community by being that extra resource for our residents.
We at Patrol hope you enjoyed the holidays no matter the distance from loved ones.
Your Patrol looks forward to the new year and serving our community to the best of our ability. Stay safe, be kind and generous to your neighbors, lend a hand or a smile when you can.
Warmest Regards;
Ed Wysocki, Patrol Manager and the Entire Patrol Team