If you have made plans to travel at a particular time, either by auto or by plane, you may want to be prepared by baking ahead of time and taking these cookies along with you. This is an easy to make recipe and lends itself well to preparation prior to use – whether travelling or entertaining or for you.
Nutritious Oatmeal Cookies
Cream together: 1 cup shortening (Crisco)
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
Then add: 2 beaten eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Beat well & add: 1½ cups flour, sifted with
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon ginger
¼ teaspoon mace
Last, add: 3 cups quick cooking oats
½ cup raisins
Mix and divide into 4 parts. Roll each in waxed paper and put in freezer.
Cut slices (not too thick and not too thin) and bake at 350 degrees until slightly brown. You have to check after about 8-10 minutes. When cooled put in an airtight tin.
If you don’t have all the spices on hand, you don’t have to use them. The more of them you use, the spicier and tastier the cookies are.
If you don’t want to cook all of them at once, you can do only one roll at a time, or two, whatever. Keep the others in the freezer in the waxed paper and place in a plastic freezer bag.