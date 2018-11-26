SBN-Logo-Cook-s-Corner-Cooks.Corner.jpg

Soon you will not want to heat your ovens, so I am delivering a great recipe to usher out the chilly weather and you can share as you say so long to the winter visitors. When the grandkids come, this is a great recipe for them to help make. My daughter sent me this quick and easy recipe and I make it over and over again.

Oatmeal Craisin White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

2/3 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 lg. eggs

1-1/2 cups old-fashioned oats (I've been using the quick oats)

1-1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup Craisins (dried cranberries)

2/3 cups white chocolate chunks or chips (I use 1 cup of Ghirardelli’s)

Method:

- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

- Using electric mixer, beat butter and sugar together in a medium mixing bowl until light and fluffy.

- Add eggs, mixing well.

- In a separate bowl, combine oats, flour, baking soda and salt. Add to butter mixture in several additions, mixing well after each addition.

- Stir in dried cranberries and white chocolate chips.

- Drop by rounded measuring teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet (or line the sheet with parchment paper and there is no clean up – just rollup the paper and throw away). You can put close together as they don't spread out.

- Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

- Cool on wire rack.

Makes approximately five dozen. Just pop in your mouth and enjoy the special flavors. Be careful – once you start eating them, it is hard to stop!