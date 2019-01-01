One of our favorite SaddleBrooke birds is the Verdin. This tiny bird is inquisitive and friendly, and will brighten anyone’s day. A Verdin often is overlooked as just another ubiquitous, anonymous little gray bird, which is a fair description of the juvenile bird. Catch a mature adult in bright sunlight, though, and you find a strikingly beautiful bird with a bright yellow face, crown and throat and chestnut shoulder patches.
As is the case with a number of southeastern Arizona’s special birds, the Verdin’s range is limited to Mexico, where it is known as the Baloncillo, and the southern portions of just four other states: California, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Verdins are permanent residents wherever they live, preferring dry, warm deserts, and refusing to migrate, just like hardy year-round SaddleBrooke homeowners.
The Verdin (Auriparus flaviceps) is a member of the Remizidae family, and the only species in the family found in the New World. At just four and one-half inches in length, it is also one of the smallest passerines (perching songbirds) in North America. Its size and movements remind you of Bushtits or Chickadees, although Verdins aren’t found in flocks, and, unlike Bushtits, its bill is sharply pointed. Male and female Verdins are nearly identical in appearance, and often travel and feed together. Considering their size, Verdins are surprisingly loud vocalists with a variety of calls, including staccato chipping that sounds like a Geiger counter.
Like Cactus Wrens, Verdins will build several nests each year, including smaller ones for winter roosting. The male builds a football-shaped nest of twigs, with a small opening near the bottom, and the female lines the nest with feathers and down. If you see a Verdin carrying sticks, it’s most likely a male, while one with a feather in her bill is probably a female. Nests are often built in mesquites and other desert scrub trees and shrubs. The female lays 3-6 eggs, which incubate in 10 days, and the young fledge in 3 weeks. Juveniles have none of the adult color, but can be identified by a pinkish-yellow lower bill.
Although Verdins are insectivorous, they also eat seeds and fruit, and are nectar-lovers, as well. They flit acrobatically through branches gleaning insects, spiders and caterpillars, but seem equally attracted to nectar-rich hummingbird plants like chuparosa, salvia, and honeysuckle. Verdins also frequent hummingbird feeders, picking dried sugar water from the feeders’ nooks and crannies. In our yard, ripe pomegranates are the main attraction, and Verdins will be year-round guests if you plant a pomegranate tree. Alternatively, buy pomegranates, cut them in half and impale the halves on a finishing nail driven into a tree stake or other wood post. In addition to Verdins, pomegranates will attract a lot of other birds, including thrashers, mockingbirds and Cactus Wrens. These other birds are fun to watch, too, but only the Verdins perch on your windowsill to say thanks.
