What a successful year for the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network! With 162 current members and a core volunteer group of 40, along with the assistance and generosity of SaddleBrooke residents, we managed to fill an average of six to seven SUVs and pickups each and every month on our First Friday Drop-Off. Beds, crates, towels, misc items, and food for pets in need were distributed to Cody’s Friends, PACC, PCACC, Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary and Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. The value of these donations in dollars would be approximately $35,000 annually, however, the value of our community coming out and showing their support for our efforts is priceless!
We are also proud of our Re-Homing Team who found homes for four lucky dogs and facilitated four other pet adoptions. The team also was responsible for finding short-term foster homes for another 16 lucky pets.
Recently, we began a new program. A SaddleBrooke resident and retired veterinarian, Dr. Dawn Thomas, is working with us to serve as a liaison to the rescue groups that we assist. Dr. Thomas will work with the groups to determine the most urgent medical needs.
BIG NEWS was that in August of this year, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network finally received a letter from the IRS accepting our application for 501c3 tax-exempt status, giving the effective date of March 15, 2021! The Network is proud to be a non-profit organization and has begun to apply for grants. This will also make all donation to the Network tax deductible for the donor.
In September, we held a Pet Food Drive and filled a large pickup and received over $1,300 in cash donations! All of this going to help families in Pinal County who are struggling to keep their pets in their homes and keep them out of the County Shelter! This fall, our Pet Food Drive was a huge success! Thanks to all of you who donated!
The Network pulled out all the stops for our Style Show/Luncheon in November! Ticket sales were so brisk, that we decided to have the event on two days. Calle Rose sales proved that Ladies were ready to get out there and shop. A portion of the sales proceeds went to the Network, and our Cash Raffle Sales exceeded all expectations! Again, we thank all who made this possible. Your generosity allows the Network to assist more pets.
The Network maintains an online presence to communicate with members and to help support Tucson area rescue groups and animal shelters. Our Facebook page is updated daily with links sharing animals who have been rescued or who need special attention. Fundraisers by our rescue group partners are posted as well (facebook.com/sbpetrescue). Check out the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network website (sbpetrescue.com/home.html) for featured articles on Pinal County Animal Care & Control (PCACC), volunteer information, and other useful information. We are also presently working with a cinematographer, who is donating his time and expertise to promote SBPRN. He will be helping us establish a YouTube Channel to increase our visibility.