Buddy, an Australian cattle dog mix, was rescued on Tuesday, February 22, by a SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) volunteer and SB Patrol while running free on Hollywood Way. He had no collar, no tags, and was not micro-chipped. He was taken to a short-term foster for safe keeping until his owner was found. Hungry, thirsty and confused, he finally settled down into his new digs.

This sweet, mellow boy was posted on the Lost and Found websites of Nextdoor, Pawboost, Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) and Pinal County Animal Care & Control (PCACC). Sadly no one came forward to claim Buddy. Through detective work and persistence, SBPRN was able to locate the owner. He admitted that he could no longer care for Buddy and relinquished ownership to SBPRN. Buddy’s short-term foster, Vikki, agreed to keep him a little while longer until the perfect placement could be found.

This is where the word “Network”, from our name, comes into play. SBPRN reached out to several of our rescue partners to try and find him a permanent home. It was a somewhat difficult task because Buddy was an intact male and was not housebroken. This did not deter our rescue partners, and eventually, Pauline from Cherished Tails was able to secure placement for Buddy at Heeling Heelers Hearts rescue group in Surprise, AZ. Buddy was transported by two SBPRN volunteers to his new temporary home. As of today, he has been neutered and is now awaiting his permanent home. He is safe, well cared for, and no longer roaming the streets in danger of being attacked by animals or hit by a vehicle.

SBPRN has made a donation to the Heeling Heelers Heart rescue group to help with Buddy’s continued care until he is adopted.

To all of our members/donors, thank you for your continuous support which allow us to help homeless pets, like Buddy, find safety and love.