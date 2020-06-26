There's a new cat in SaddleBrooke. Meet Abby (formerly Avalon), adopted from Oro Valley Animal Rescue and Rehab (LOVAR). She was literally adopted overnight. SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue saw a photo of Abby, a beautiful MaineCoon, on Facebook. Not 10 minutes later, SBPRN received a call from Sharon and Vince Gingras, about wanting to adopt a cat. They were sent the photo and application, which they completed immediately and returned to rescue. The application was approved and Abby was in her new home the next day! It was love at first sight by all. She is very loving and sweet but not too happy to be held. However, she does like to cuddle by your side.
Welcome to SaddleBrooke, Abby!