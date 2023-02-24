SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network is frequently contacted by residents looking for assistance with finding a new pet. A list of potential adopters is maintained. Sometimes it takes quite awhile before the perfect pet is found based upon the criteria given to the re-homing coordinator. In October 2022, Yolanda Niemann contacted us, hoping to adopt a small dog. The search was on but we had no luck until Joey came on the scene. A one-and-a-half-year-old Maltese-Yorkshire Terrier mix. He was in need of a new home because the owner’s job responsibilities often take him away from their home. He felt that Joey would be happier in a home with someone who could give him more time and attention. We contacted Yolanda and she agreed to a foster-to-adopt scenario. But in a matter of days, she upgraded her status—Joey was to be adopted by Yolanda! It was a happy ending for everyone, he now spends his days enjoying multiple walks and being doted upon by his person.

