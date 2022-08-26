It was one of those blistering hot days in July when a SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Lost & Found volunteer received a call from the SaddleBrooke water department. An employee of the department reported seeing a cat in the area for several days. She said it looked to be very thin and terrified. A Havahart trap was immediately set up with food, water and a blanket inside, and the trap was placed in the area where the kitty was last seen.

At 6:30 the next morning, Helen, the kind hearted person that made the original call for help, called the volunteer to say that the kitty was in the trap!!!! Hallelujah!

Fortunately, the kitty was allowed to stay in the air conditioned water department office for a few hours, while SBPRN tried to arrange for a short term foster. The kitty was not micro-chipped and no one had reported her missing to SaddleBrooke patrol or posted a lost cat on Nextdoor SaddleBrooke.

As luck would have it, Matthew, an employee of the water department had been looking to adopt an adult kitty and he asked if it would be possible to adopt this homeless girl. We were all delighted. The staff at the water department knew Matthew to be a kind, animal loving individual. She went home with Matthew that day, and he named her “Lago”. You can see in the attached picture that she has bonded with her new person and living the good life. She is one lucky girl. We’re not sure how she ended up outside on her own, but her future is looking bright now.