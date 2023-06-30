It was a very happy Memorial Day weekend for Nancy and Tom Flood and their little Lizzie.

Lizzie is a King Charles/Bichon mix who is full of energy. They felt it was time to find a playmate for their energetic little girl. In late April, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network received a request from a SaddleBrooke resident asking us to help find a new home for Teddy. His current owner has mobility issues and wanted him to be able to have a more active life. Teddy is a five-year-old Maltipoo, who is very affectionate and also full of energy. A meet and greet was arranged and the rest is history. He was officially adopted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. This was a happy ending for all concerned, Teddy’s original owner loved him enough to let him go and Nancy and Tom were delighted to have a new playmate for Lizzie.