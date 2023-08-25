This is an old, and sadly, familiar story. Pepper was found roaming the streets of Yuma in February 2021. When she was rescued by the Humane Society of Yuma, she was seven-years-old and pregnant.

This beautiful, sweet girl remained at the Yuma shelter for two-plus years. For some unknown reason, she was being repeatedly overlooked for adoption. The shelter contacted Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary (CTSS) based in Marana to ask for their help in finding a home for this little girl. The volunteers from CTSS immediately drove up to Yuma to pick up Pepper and placed her with one of their fosters.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

At the same time, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) received a call from a long-time SaddleBrooke resident, Carol Ingstad, who had lost her beloved Heidi in February 2023. She was feeling lost without her companion of 14-years. She asked if SBPRN would be able to help her find another dog. Once it was determined the type and age of dog she was hoping to adopt, SBPRN gave Carol a list of a few of the rescue groups that we work with and her search began in earnest. It didn’t take long for Carol to spot Pepper on the CTSS website and she asked for help arranging a meet and greet. As with most adoptions, a home check was required and was conducted by a SBPRN volunteer prior to the meet and greet being scheduled. The home check went smoothly and an appointment was made for Carol to meet Pepper on Tuesday, June 20. The rest is history, Pepper came home with Carol that day. Pepper is now nine-years-old and is considered a special needs dog because she suffers from seizures that are controlled with medication. Carol was originally hoping to adopt another Sheltie like her Heidi but fortunately for Pepper, she was willing to open her heart to other possibilities. Pepper is one lucky little girl, she has won the love lottery!!!