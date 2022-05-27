When we started the collection of pet items in 2013 who knew that it would grow into this outpouring of giving by the SaddleBrooke residents. We have gone from stuffing a U-Haul truck plus two pick-ups once a year designated for Cody’s Friends, to stuffing eight SUVs designated for six rescues every single month.

Some of you, especially the loyal repeat donors, ask; where do all of these pet donations go?

This is ever evolving, but by and large this is a list of our current designated donation recipients:

PACC [Pima Animal Care Center] – gets towels to be used in the clinic and prescription containers.

PCACC [Pinal County Animal Care and Control] – gets towels, some pet medications, pet food, crates, beds, etc. as needed by the shelter and prescription containers.

Cherished Tails and Cherished Tomorrows– gets specialized food, towels, and other misc. items that are in need by the fosters.

OARR [Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation] – gets medications, dog and cat food, beds, leashes, bowls, cat trees, cat litter and what is needed by their fosters.

Cody’s Friends – gets everything that is left, mostly the food and crates and beds. They service rescue groups from all over the southern Arizona area and serve as a ‘clearing house’ for these groups as well as advocates for the homeless that have pets that are in need.

All cash donations go to SBPRN to help offset medical expenses for pets in need.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Bear in mind, this changes each and every month. The rescue groups that arrive to transport the donations discuss which of the donations are needed the most by any of the groups. We have never seen such a group of rescue groups come together and make decisions on the spot to do what is best for the greater need of the pets.

All donated items are transported the very same day to the designated locations.

Needless to say, we are so proud to support our rescue partners in this way.

We are their voices— until there is none, save one.