SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network wishes to say a big Thank You to all who donated pet food or cash to this year’s Pet Food Drive held on Tuesday, April 18. This pet food drive benefits The Pets in Need Action League (P.I.N.A.L.) which provides temporary pet food assistance to qualified Pinal County residents who may be struggling to feed their pets. Again, thank you!
