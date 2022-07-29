Don’t miss SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s pet food drive on Friday, September 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. being held at the HOA-1 parking lot near the Bocce Ball courts. This food drive benefits The Pets in Need Action League (P.I.N.A.L.) which provides temporary pet food assistance to qualified residents of Pinal County who may be struggling to provide for their pets. P.I.N.A.L. relies on grants and donations, as they receive no municipal, county, or federal funding. Please drop off your unopened dry or canned dog/puppy and cat/kitten food –ONLY FOOD- not other pet items. Other pet items can be dropped off at SBPRN’s First Friday Drop Off which will be held on Friday, October 7.

