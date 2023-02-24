Don’t miss SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s pet food drive on Wednesday, April 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. being held at HOA-1 parking lot near the Bocce Ball courts. This food drive benefits The Pets in Need Action League (P.I.N.A.L.) which provides temporary pet food assistance to qualified residents of Pinal County who may be struggling to provide for their pets. P.I.N.A.L. relies on grants and donations, as they receive no municipal, county, or federal funding. Please drop off your unopened dry or canned dog/puppy and cat/kitten food –ONLY FOOD- not other pet items. Of course, cash donations are always accepted. Other pet items can be dropped off at SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s First Friday Drop Off, which is held each first Friday of the month, also near the Bocce Courts.

