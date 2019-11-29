Meet Allie!
Chris and Dan Garland adopted this sweet mini poodle a few months ago from RoRescue. She's very smart, knows lots of tricks, sits, rolls over and shakes paws on command. Allie loves her new family and goes everywhere with them. She's very friendly and made a lot of new friends to play with at the dog park. According to the Garlands, she is the “perfect little girl.” They would like to thank Rochelle from RoRescue, she made this all happen for them.
Welcome to Saddlebrooke Allie!! Another Happy Tail!