There’s a new senior in SaddleBrooke. Meet Duncan, who is very healthy at 14 years young. Duncan's human passed suddenly and he was then found without a home. Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue (LOVAR) came to the rescue!
Duncan was adopted by Rose and Ron Anderson. The adoption took place in one day. They saw this little guy on SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue’s Facebook page and knew they just had to have him. Not only because he's so cute but they felt no one would adopt a dog at that age. The Andersons completed an application online, it was accepted immediately and then LOVAR did a virtual home check. By that evening Duncan was in his new home on a trial basis. The trial wasn't necessary because they all fell in love, it is like he's lived there forever.
Welcome to SaddleBrooke, Duncan!