On Tuesday, May 11, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue/Lost and Found was contacted with an all too familiar scenario. Upon entering the property of Jeanne Bonnington, landscapers left the side gate open, and Rosie escaped. Rosie is a Chihuahua/Pug mix who is approximately 12 to 13 pounds. At the time, Jeanne was a new SaddleBrooke resident and Rosie had just been adopted three-weeks prior to this unfortunate event. Therefore, both were unfamiliar with the area. However, they had a secret weapon, “The Family” (Annette, Jeff & Mike).
Jeanne’s family sprung into action on many levels: first, she contacted HOA-1 and HOA-2 Patrols and also SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue. Next, she posted pictures and maps on Nextdoor of where Rosie went missing. Multiple sightings were reported over a period of two-and one-half days, but no one could get close to her. The last sighting was in Unit 21, so the family mobilized a search and rescue group of volunteers to canvass the area with fliers asking residents to be on the lookout for Rosie.
Worth noting, one volunteer brought an entire roasted chicken to the area, hoping that the strong odor would entice the little girl to come close. However, Rosie did not show, and everyone went home that night discouraged but not ready to give up. That evening, Jeanne and the family did everything right. Within the next few hours, a large basket of dirty close was placed outside of her residence which provides familiar scents to a dog that is looking to return home. Food and water had also been placed outside with her favorite blanket. Reluctantly, everyone retired at that point. Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, May 14, Mike heard crunching outside his window… and it was Rosie!
In an effort not to startle her, he carefully opened the front door and remained out of sight until he heard her footsteps coming into the house. He then quietly exited the house via the garage and slammed the front door closed. Rosie was finally safe and home!!
No one knows how or why this little girl was able to survive on her own for so long, but it truly was a miracle! The family was so grateful to the volunteers and the SaddleBrooke community for their help and support that they hosted a “Meet Rosie” gathering that evening. Rosie’s tail never stopped wagging— her way of saying thank you.
At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that this was an all too familiar scenario. Please consider placing a lock on your outside gate. This would require landscapers or workman to ring the doorbell which would alert you to their presence, giving you time to secure your pets.