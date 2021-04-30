Sometimes when we receive a call about a lost kitty in SaddleBrooke, our hearts begin to sink, just a little. We all realize that there are many predators in our desert community. But this tale has a happy ending. CoCo, a two- year old beautiful tortoiseshell kitty went missing on Thursday, March 11. The owner, Diane Aaron was having renovations done on her home at the time. She was unsure if the kitty escaped when the workmen were coming in and out of the house or if she escaped when they took the dog out for his evening walk.
Once they realized that she was missing, the owner quickly and wisely posted CoCo’s picture on Nextdoor. When the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Lost and Found team saw the posting they contacted her, offering their help. A “Havaheart” trap was set-up outside of the home, with food, and articles of clothing that belonged to Diane. In an effort to provide familiar scents, her litter box was also placed outside near the trap. While she was missing, we had several significant rainstorms. When CoCo came home around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, she was bedraggled, but in good health. Fortunately, the owners dog heard her crying outside the front door and alerted them of the wayward kitties return home.
A word of caution; please secure all pets in a safe location whenever there is work being done in or outside of our homes. Our critters will seek every opportunity for a new adventure.