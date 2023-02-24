In December 2022, Denise and Joe Kasile lost their cherished Yorkie-Terrier mix named Darla. They were devastated as was their other pup, Rascal, he had lost his pal and playmate. Denise and Joe had contacted SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network asking for assistance in finding another pup. Sometimes the universe gives us what we need, exactly when we need it. Simultaneously, we were contacted by an individual that needed to relinquish her sweet Poodle due to ongoing health issues. A meet and greet was arranged to include Rascal and it was love at first sight for all parties. I am told that CoCo and Rascal have become the best of friends and they rule the Kasile household. Although it was sad and difficult for the previous owner to give up CoCo, she did so out of pure love for this little girl. CoCo has a wonderful new home, surrounded by love and is now able to play with her big brother. Once again, residents of our pet loving community came to the rescue.

