In October, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) received a call from a resident asking for help with re-homing their 10-year-old Maltese. Due to physical challenges, they were no longer able to care for their cherished Khloe. This was an easy task for us to accomplish because Khloe is the perfect little lady.
We maintain a list of SaddleBrooke residents that have expressed an interest in adopting cats or dogs that need to be re-homed. Khloe had several individuals genuinely interested in adopting her, but the owners finally decided upon Cathy Handrigan. Cathy has been a long-time resident in SaddleBrooke, a dog lover and owner her entire life.
We are so grateful to the SaddleBrooke community for always helping out when there is an animal in need. You make our mission easy to accomplish!