There is a new senior fur-baby in SaddleBrooke, adopted by Barbara and Dick Sprouls. Let's welcome Cinny, a nine-year-old lab mix from Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue (LOVAR). The Sprouls have always had large dogs and decided it was time to make their home complete by adopting again. The intention was to adopt a smaller, younger dog to take hiking. Instead, they met Cinny and knew she was the one for them—with the hope she would get along with their cat. She was adopted at the end of April and both dog and cat are co-existing. Cinny is now enjoying her senior years with all the love and care that she deserves.