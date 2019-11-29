Wednesday, November 6, was another successful event for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network. A capacity crowd of SB animal lovers gathered indoors at HOA-1 for our fourth annual Cowboy Cook-out.
Thanks to Bob Koblewski,our resident photographer, who donated his photography skills and Bob Stiens, for donating his musical talent. Thank you to all the volunteers (too many to name). Without their help, this event would never have been so successful.
Special thank you to the following for their generous donations for the silent auction: Margie Nicholson and Dottie May of Long Realty, Janice Waller, Carol Merlini, Jeremy Brown (Complete Canine Gift Card) and the Estate Sale Gals. Another special thank you goes to Janice Provost, who crafted and donated a beautiful quilt for a special raffle, and Mister Car Wash on Oracle and Magee who donated five complimentary Platinum car washes.
Our Pet Rescue event would not have been complete without animals up for adoption. Thank you HOPE Animal Shelter and Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary. Although no adoptions took place, applications were accepted.
Lastly, a BIG THANK YOU goes to our SaddleBrooke residents. Without your passion for animals, we would not be able to help rescue groups by providing food and medical care for the many homeless fur babies.