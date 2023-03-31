Friends of Pinal Animal Shelter and Rescues is a 501c3 established to provide assistance to Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) and their supporting rescue organizations. We do this by funding lifesaving veterinary care, training, and supplies necessary to enhance quality of life and adoptability.

The Board’s vision is “A humane and compassionate future for every dog and cat in Pinal County” and we are pleased to announce our newest board member is very familiar with working for animal welfare. Dr. Bonnie J. Buntain was the first female equine practitioner in Hawaii, (O’ahu Equine Veterinary Clinic), and the first Hawaii veterinarian to become board-certified by the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners in Equine Practice. After leaving private practice, she guided national regulations for food safety and humane animal treatment for the USDA. She rose to Senior Executive Service, ending her career as the first Chief Public Health Veterinarian of the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. In 2007, the University of Calgary recruited her to start their veterinary faculty. After her retirement to Tucson in 2014, the University of Arizona hired her as Program Coordinator for accreditation of the new College of Veterinary Medicine. Bonnie has two dogs she inherited from her mother and two horses.

Nadine McAfee and Linda Lyon also joined the FoP Board in the last few months. Linda is a retired Air Force Colonel now serving in her eleventh year on the Oracle School District Governing Board. Nadine is retired from commercial real estate and has an extensive background in shopping center and retail management.

Linda, Nadine, and Bonnie join founding board members Mera Laureys and Alice LinkLopez (Casa Grande resident). in support of the dogs and cats of PCACC. Because… they are counting on us! For more information, please refer to our newly retooled website, FriendsofPinal.org or, you can email us at info@FriendsofPinal.org.